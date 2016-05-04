Dakota Johnson Is All of Us After Three Shots of Tequila on The Late Show

Dakota Johnson, you've never been more relatable. The actress stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, and the two had what can only be described as not your average interview. That is, unless your average interview includes shots of tequila.

Sitting down with Johnson, host Colbert brought up that the actress asked him at Monday night's Met Gala if they could drink during their interview, which he happily obliged. The pair start off with one giant swig of tequila, and this clearly isn't the Fifty Shades of Grey actress's first time—she refuses the lime chaser offered, while Colbert sucks on both.

And with each shot of tequila the pair takes (three total), they get even more giggly. Watch the full interview above to see a tipsy Johnson answer questions about filming Fifty Shades Freed and Fifty Shades Darker, what it's like working with Tilda Swinton, and the Met Gala.