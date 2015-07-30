Dakota Johnson Joins Instagram—See Her First Posts!

Get ready to see a whole lot more of Dakota Johnson in your social media feeds. The Fifty Shades of Grey star has finally joined Instagram!

The daughter of Melanie Griffith has already shared two photos on her officially verified account, @dakotajohnson, which already has close to 100,000 followers. So how did she make her big Instagram debut? The actress posted a cute workout selfie that features her "cuddling" with a red punching bag:

Cuddling A photo posted by Dakota Johnson (@dakotajohnson) on Jul 24, 2015 at 10:17am PDT

For her second post, Johnson went a bit more artsy and personal with a shot of some of her classic vinyl records, including albums by Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, and Miles Davis on the floor. For this one she wrote, "My friends":

My friends A photo posted by Dakota Johnson (@dakotajohnson) on Jul 28, 2015 at 9:03am PDT

It looks as though the actress is already off to a good start on gathering double taps!

PHOTOS: Dakota Johnson Has Cut Her Long Locks into a Chic Blunt Bob