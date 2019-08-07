Dakota Johnson Cleared the Air About Her Gap Tooth After Fans Mourned Its Loss

Dakota Johnson has opened up about the big life change that broke her fans's hearts earlier this week — nope, not the fact that she's either still with or has reunited with Chris Martin — but the fact that she closed the gap between her two front teeth.

Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where she was asked about Twitter's grief over her closed tooth gap, and told the host that the headlines were "really stressing me out."

She explained that the gap did indeed close by itself after she removed a retainer that had been behind her teeth since she was 13.

"I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist, she decided that it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw expanded," she said. "It helped me and my gap closed by itself. I'm really sad about it too."

Fallon asked why neck pain would require you to remove a retainer in your teeth, to which she replied, "As you grow as a human being, your skull expands and your jaw and your teeth move. Your teeth don't look like they did when you were a baby."

Earlier this week, fans noticed that Johnson seemed to have closed her tooth gap, effectively devastating Twitter.

Rest in peace to Dakota Johnson's tooth gap, a legend in our community ❤ pic.twitter.com/r9ZYh9WPW6 — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) August 3, 2019

rip dakota johnson’s gap tooth gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/MhSv2G2ZWl — jenina (@suspjria) August 4, 2019

is grieving over dakota johnson fixing her tooth gap a valid reason to not work — iana murray (@ianamurray) August 2, 2019

"I'm sad about my gap tooth, too," she said during her Fallon interview. "So, I'd really appreciate some privacy in this time."

Understandable, since her whole life has changed since: "I have to deal with a whole new world of problems, getting food stuck in my tooth. Because before it would just slide right through."

Still, she remains hopeful that this won't be the case forever, telling Fallon, "It's going to come back."