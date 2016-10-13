Copy Dakota Johnson's Casual Fall-Ready Look for Less
As the temperature quickly drops into sweater weather territory, we're searching for fall outfit inspiration everywhere we look, and Dakota Johnson is delivering it in droves. There's only one shade of gray present in this autumn-ready look, but we're totally falling for it.
The 50 Shades star stepped out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday in a crush-worthy pair of high-waist straight leg jeans, tucking in a simple black tee to let the on-trend denim shine. She topped off the look with a gray oversize coat, a black patent tote, dark sunnies, and an orange sweater in hand in case the temperature made a sudden drop.
The centerpiece of the look, though, was her luxurious Gucci booties ($1,290; net-a-porter.com), which perfectly hit at the hem of her straight jeans. If you're not looking to drop a grand on boots, shop the trend with these fringe loafer boots from Topshop ($160; topshop.com). Paired with lightly cropped denim and a wool topper, they'll have you looking fall-ready in no time.
We're sure Christian Grey would approve of this put-together ensemble.