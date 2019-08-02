What's Going on With Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin?

Rumors that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were done started circulating when the two hadn't been spotted together since April. The two aren't shy — and neither is Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, who's all about group hangs with the couple and her own husband, Brak Falchuk. Fans mourning the romance between Martin and Johnson don't need to worry, though, because Just Jared reports that the two were seen together at a wrap party for Johnson's latest project, Covers.

Twitter user VSGeminixx (bio: "I love all things Dakota Johnson.") posted snapshots of the two looking very chummy and sporting big smiles. Back in June, there were reports of the two uncoupling — whether conscious or not, nobody is sure — but it looks like everyone was just overreacting.

Looks like Dakota was feeling very emotional last night. I bet #Covers was a very special project to her. Can't wait to watch it. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/OjCqfWRlor — Very Stable Gemini (@VSGeminixx) August 1, 2019

"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," a source told The Sun.

With the photo dry spell over, Dakota and Martin stans can get back to imagining what it's like during a double date with Goop and Co. Are yoni eggs involved? Green juice? Obscure royals? We'll all just have to wait until the next photo drop.