After being one-half of the most high-profile relationships ever, it's no surprise that post-conscious uncoupling, Chris Martin would keep his romantic life out of the spotlight for a while. After divorcing Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014, Martin was linked to both Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.

Soon after, rumors of a relationship with Dakota Johnson started to make headlines in 2017. Johnson had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Welsh rocker Matthew Hitt, but eventually, it became clear that the stars aligned for her and Martin, who had been keeping their love story under the radar (for the most part) ever since their first sushi date.

October 2017

Peoplemagazine was the first to report that the two were spotted at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, saying that they looked "cozy, laughing and affectionate" during a dinner date.

November 2017

Fans spotted Johnson at a Coldplay concert. But it wasn't just any show: it was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and she was sitting in a VIP box. It's safe to say casual relationships rarely involve international travel and the show closed out the band's Head Full Of Dreams tour. A special occasion, indeed.

December 2017

A month later, the couple goes international again. They're seen together at Nick Cave's concert — in Israel. A server told Us Weekly that they were definitely together, but were shy about the PDA.

"They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise," an eyewitness told the outlet. "They sat with Nick Cave, too. I didn't see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food."

January 2018

After the new year, things heated up. The two attended various events together in addition to being seen at L.A.'s Soho House in Malibu. Additionally, they arrived at a Stella McCartney show together and weren't shy about making things official.

"They walked in holding hands and Dakota was not letting go — she was super into the PDA," a source told People. "When Chris let go of her hand, she slipped her arm through his."

February 2018

Martin and Johnson attended Ellen DeGeneres's 60th birthday together. Paltrow and her then-fiancé Brad Falchuk were also in attendance.

Summer 2018

At this point, the two weren't attending high-profile events together or flaunting their relationship. A source explained to People that the couple prefers spending time at Martin's home. They're often seen walking Johnson's dog together.

"For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together," the insider said. "Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious."

In July, the two went on a double date with Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren.

September 2018

Martin proves he's a supportive boyfriend by attending the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Johnson spoke at the event. At the Venice Film Festival, Johnson debuted a new tattoo: an infinity symbol with two Xs near her left elbow. Martin happened to get the same ink and fans noticed when he was out in Los Angeles.

October 2018

Rumors start to swirl over the possibility of a baby. Tabloids reported that there was a party at Martin's house that involved pink and blue balloon arches. Johnson denied it all. During an appearance on Ellen, she said, "Well, the only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas. But not any babies."

November 2018

Continuing to prove that they're chill and cool, Johnson and Martin spend Thanksgiving with Paltrow and Falchuk along with Paltrow and Martin's kids, Apple, 15 and Moses, 13.

"Gwyneth thinks (Johnson) is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris," an insider told E! News. "They've spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship."

Summer 2019

The breakup rumors start. First,The Sunreported that the two split, which came as a surprise to everyone, including their friends and family. "Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together," a source said.

Later, Expresswrote that the couple "could not have been further apart" in terms of starting a family together. A source explained, "Chris made it clear he wants more kids as soon as possible, but Dakota's career has really taken off and that's the last thing she wanted to think about right away. It got to the point, last month, where a light seemed to flick on in both their heads and they realized they were pulling in completely opposite directions — so they decided to call it a day."

August 2019

The two seem to have reconciled, however, because Martin was seen at the wrap party for Johnson's film, Covers.

There was speculation that Paltrow convinced the two to get back together. Martin, Paltrow, Falchuk, and Johnson took a trip together to the Hamptons, according to TMZ.

After the two reunited, Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, said she loved the two together.

"I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they're an awesome couple," she told People.

December 2019

Page Sixreported that Johnson was on a trip to Aspen with Martin, Paltrow, and the kids.

January 2020

Paltrow voices her support for the couple again. This time, it was during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I love her," Paltrow said. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that." She continues to use the hashtag #modernfamily on her Instagram when describing her blended crew.

February 2020

Johnson makes her directorial debut with the music video for Coldplay's "Cry Cry Cry."

March 2020

The Daily Mail reports that Martin, Johnson, and the kids headed Disneyland to celebrate Martin's 43rd birthday.

December 2020