Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Show Some Serious PDA at the Beach

While rumors that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have called it quits have been debunked via Twitter, the couple made it very clear that they're still very much an item during a recent trip to the Hamptons. Page Six reports that over the weekend, the two enjoyed a PDA-filled beach getaway that'll give every last naysayer reason to believe in love again.

Rumors of a breakup between Martin and Johnson started in June, when there was a lack of photographic evidence showing that the two were still consciously coupled. A source told The Sun, "There was talk of engagement, but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone." Speculation about their budding relationship started back in January 2018, when the two were seen getting cozy at a fashion show.

As for the PDA, Page Six notes that Martin gave Johnson a piggyback ride while the two were out splashing in the Atlantic. The paper also added that they were getting "handsy" with each other out on the sand.

If anyone needs more evidence that the two are going strong, Martin attended the premiere of Dakota's latest flick, Peanut Butter Falcon, alongside her parents and sat with them during the event. A source told Hollywood Life that Martin actually cleared his schedule so that he could be there to support Johnson and kept himself out of the spotlight so that the night could be about her.

"It was always Chris’ plan to be able to be there for her and support," the source said, adding that the couple and their families "are just private people and wanted to not take away from the night."

In addition to hitting the beach together, the duo was also spotted at the Rolling Stone's show in New York City. The Daily Mail notes that the two took in the No Filter Tour at MetLife Stadium. Beach trips, rock 'n' roll, and quality time with the parents? That sounds like a pretty solid relationship to us.