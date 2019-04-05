Dakota Johnson Hasn’t Had This Hair Color in Over Five Years

Image zoom Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Dakota Johnson's very good wispy bangs have made many of us consider going for a chop. Now, the actress' new hair color is going to inspire your summer 2019 dye job.

Bang goals aside, when you think of Johnson, you think of her long, wavy, rich dark brown hair. Her signature brunette shade even makes her the poster child for this season's chocolate brown hair color trend. But, during her latest salon visit, she decided to bring back a hair color we haven't seen her with since 2013. Yup, Johnson is now a blonde.

The actress was spotted in LA on Thursday with fresh blonde highlights, and her new look basically screams summer. Johnson's brown base is relatively the same shade we all know and love, but her highlights are a lot warmer and lighter than the subtle caramel balayage she has going through her mid-lengths to ends for dimension, and the babylights she got three summers ago.

The overall effect is a natural, sun-kissed look that reminds us of feeling carefree and warm drinking frozen cocktails on a rooftop.

While a ton of celebs' recent hair changes may be inspiring you to go darker, Johnson's highlights just might convince you otherwise. Need more inspo before getting your colorist to reach for the bleach? Just look at Bella Hadid and Lea Michele's dirty blonde hair.