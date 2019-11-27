Dakota Johnson's Awkward Interview with Ellen DeGeneres Is Almost Too Much to Handle

In a perfect world, we'd never have to be confronted by someone after not inviting them to a party, but as Dakota Johnson found out, we don't live in that world.

Johnson was promoting her movie The Peanut Butter Falcon on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which DeGeneres grilled her on not inviting her to her birthday party earlier this year. And, uh, it all went down about as well as you'd expect.

"Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," Johnson said. "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of sh—t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!"

"Of course I like you," DeGeneres said. "You knew I liked you! You’ve been on the show many times and don’t I show ... like?"

Things only got worse from there: DeGeneres brought up the fact that comedian Tig Notaro performed a set at Johnson's birthday, to which Johnson replied, "She did, it was a surprise! [She did] a bunch of funny stuff. She’s my favorite comedian... other than you."

DeGeneres, not easily offended, replied: "I was just talking to my favorite actress the other day: Jennifer Aniston."

We'll let you watch for yourself (this is the kind of thing you need to see to believe), but spoiler alert: Johnson's boyfriend, Chris Martin is also brought up, and let's just say the awkwardness doesn't exactly let up.

RELATED: 8 Trends Dakota Johnson Has Mastered Over the Years

Let this be a lesson not to feel too badly if your holiday parties get uncomfortable — at least you likely won't have an audience of millions.