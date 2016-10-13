Watch Dakota Fanning Eat Spaghetti in a Strapless LBD on The Tonight Show

Dakota Fanning has been killing the style game recently, from her classy red number at the ceremonious lighting of the Empire State Building for International Day of the Girl to the green body suit and black pants set from the London photocall of her new film, American Pastoral.

The 22-year-old actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new film and eat spaghetti on a "date" with the host. Fanning arrived on the stage in a stunning LDB, featuring a mid-length, flared hem and sweetheart neckline. She paired the frock with sparkling heels featuring ankle straps and closed toe, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves, parted down the center. We're loving the choker Fanning wore to complete the chic ensemble, as well as her artfully done cat-eye makeup.

Fallon made the star laugh as he hilariously, and messily, ate spaghetti and knocked over the table microphone, after the duo discussed Fanning's dating life and how she's not the biggest fan of dinner dates, thanks to the complicated ordeal of ordering a meal that's easy to eat. "I think that eating in front of somebody is like, kind of personal, you don't really know this person so then you have to decide what to order that's easy to eat and talk and not messy," said Fanning, to which Fallon jokingly said, "I'll just have the broth."