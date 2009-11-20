Dakota Fanning Steals New Moon

Channeling Grace Kelly's arctic beauty and Wednesday Addams's creepy self-possession, Dakota Fanning owns every minute she's onscreen as the serenely sadistic vampiress, Jane. Gliding along in a Gothic Lolita ensemble that Tish E. Monaghan designed in "a silhouette reminiscent of a Victorian prepubescent girl," Fanning's eerie performance is what the costumer calls "sweetness and sinister deliciously combined!" So forget the Edward/Jacob debate, if you know what's good for you, you'll be joining Team Jane.

—Betony Toht