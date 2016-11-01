Dakota Fanning Elevates a Casual Look with Luxe, On-Point Accessories

Even Dakota Fanning needs a street side moment of zen every once in a while.

Off-duty, the American Pastoral star grabbed a set of stylish rose gold headphones and went for an stroll through New York's Soho neighborhood on Monday.

The former child star didn’t appear to be on paparazzi alert, yet she still dressed the part in a forest green sweater, matching Gucci loafers (a celeb favorite) with pearl-laden heels ($1,100 in black; mytheresa.com), and cropped light-wash jeans.

Fanning gave her casual yet polished ensemble a pop of color with a set of bright red cat-eye sunglasses and a tan, red, and white Celine Trapeze bag—someone’s got fine taste!

With three films lined up for release in 2017, Fanning’s grown-up film career is hitting its stride—though she never really lost any momentum—in fact, the 22-year-old basically hasn’t had a chance to catch her breath since her breakout performance in I Am Sam (nearly 15 years ago).

The talented actress has recently been spotted promoting American Pastoral, currently out in theaters, co-starring Ewan McGregor and Jennifer Connelly as Fanning's on-screen parents. We can't wait to see what Fanning steps out in next.