Marc Jacobs’s latest fragrance Oh, Lola! hit stores this month, and we've got tons of exclusive behind-the-scene images from the campaign featuring Dakota Fanning. "When I first was asked to do the campaign, I said yes without even thinking," Fanning told InStyle.com exclusively. "I’m a huge fan of Marc Jacobs's fragrances—I had all of them at home already!" Get a closer look at the shoot by clicking "See the Photos" now.