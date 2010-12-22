Dakota Fanning Lands Modeling Contract, Monique Lhuillier's New Candles, and More!

1. Dakota Fanning signed a modeling contract with IMG. Do we smell a campaign on the horizon? [Nylon]

2. Monique Lhuillier teamed up with candle company D.L. & Co. to create her own home fragrance collection, which will debut in April. [WWD]

3. The royal mint released a coin commemorating the engagement of Prince William and Kate Middleton. What's next? [Telegraph]

4. These adorable pets in ugly holiday sweaters will cheer you up if you're stuck at a desk this week. [People]

5. Maison Martin Margiela and Opening Ceremony announced that they will collaborate on a line for Fall 2011. We're intrigued! [WWD]

6. Find out how to snag great last-minute gifts at your local drugstore. You know that place is full of tiny treasures. [Glamour]