This Face Swap Proves That Dakota and Elle Fanning Are Basically Twins

Since Snapchat introduced its face swap filter, celebrities have taken to the app in droves to test it out.

The latest star to take the plunge? The beautiful Elle Fanning. But instead of the live face swap, the actress tried her hand at the relatively new feature that allows you to exchange visages with a photo from your camera roll. For her foray into face swapping, the 18-year-old traded appearances with her equally famous older sister Dakota Fanning, and the results are hilarious. Elle took to Instagram to share the end product, posting a clip that shows her with wet hair and wearing Dakota's face.

"People say me and my sister look alike. I really don't see it," she quips in the video, which she simply captioned with her sister's Instagram handle.

One thing's certain: this family resemblance is uncanny. Check it out for yourself below.

