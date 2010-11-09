Dakota Fanning Crowned Homecoming Queen, Iman Hosts Bravo Series, and More!

1. Dakota Fanning can add one more item to her long list of achievements: Homecoming Queen! [PinkIsTheNewBlog.com]

2. Set your DVRs! Starting tonight, Iman will host a new Bravo series: The Fashion Show: Ultimate Collection. [People.com]

3. Tuleste Market, a jewelry company with fans like Katy Perry and Rihanna, launched e-commerce. [Stylelist.com]

4. Victoria and David Beckham's weekly date night ritual? Watching Keeping up with the Kardashians. [JustJared.com]

5. Check out Cartier's ultra-chic new LOVE collection. Yes, we love it. [Refinery29.com]

6. Tomorrow in NYC and London, Ralph Lauren will create a sound and light show open to the public that's a full 4-D experience. [NYTimes.com]