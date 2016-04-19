Daisy Ridley Posts an Awesome Message About Self-Esteem on Instagram

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley may be one of the biggest rising stars around, but that doesn't mean she doesn't struggle with her self-esteem sometimes. Staying true to her candid Internet persona, Ridley took to her Instagram account to share a positive message to address self-love and social media using a Snapchat selfie with "I woke up like this #nofilter #nomakeup" written over shot.

Clearly, she does have makeup on in the photo and it's filtered as well, but that was her point. "3 of these statements aren't true... Social media is great but also a bit scary cause what people post is the most filtered, most carefully chosen and cleverly edited moments of their lives," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "Self esteem is a huge issue for people around the world. My skin isn't great so I don't post no make up selfies, much as I'd like to; I have a trainer urging me on in workouts and don't include all the times I say 'I can't do it' and I don't smile all the time but I like to share the pictures where I am. But I actually do love myself, I try to think good thoughts always and am surrounded by the most wonderful people, so I'm keeping it balanced (like the Force, obvs). Just thought I'd say :)"

Ridley is no stranger to sending out positive messages to her fans. In the past she's addressed body image and taken on haters who have left mean comments. Keep it up, Daisy!