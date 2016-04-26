Daisy Ridley's Star Wars Lightsaber Skills Have Us Seriously Impressed

You don't want to mess with Daisy Ridley—on Jakku, or any other planet for that matter.

Ridley, who burst onto the scene after landing the role of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has been busy honing her light saber skills in preparation for the next installment in the Star Wars saga. To prove it, the 24-year-old Brit recently showed off her impressive new moves on social media with a 15-second video of a behind-the-scenes light saber training session, complete with a funny cameo by her instructor, Liang Yang, who portrayed First Order trooper FN-2199 in The Force Awakens.

"So @liangstunts (TRAITOR) is WUSHU FRICKING MASTER and I always try to get him to teach me things... This was today!!!" Ridley wrote alongside the Instagram clip (below) of her Jedi training sesh. "Obvs not great but HE'S amazing and he's also featured at the end. Our stunt team are the most incredible group of people, so lucky I get to train with them!"

What do you mean "not great," Daisy? Consider us impressed.

Star Wars: Episode VIII is scheduled to be released Dec. 15, 2017.