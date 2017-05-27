Prepare to Cry as you Read This Dad's Open Letter to Ariana Grande

Grab your tissues, fam. You're going to need them.

Since the tragic bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert earlier in the week, many people have been talking about what the 23-year-old pop star should be doing in the aftermath. However, one caring and logical dad took to Twitter to share some words of wisdom for the young singer, encouraging her to ignore whatever her strategists are saying and take time to process her feelings. The open letter is so spot-on that it's no wonder the heartfelt sentiments quickly went viral.

The letter was written by Patrick Millsaps, the father of three young Ariana Grande fans and a secret fan himself. Millsaps opened his letter by telling Grande to "listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters."

He went on to say that Grande needs to stop blaming herself for what happened: "If the night before your concert, a tornado had hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to go to your concert, would you feel the need to apologize? You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster."

Millsaps's second point was that Grande should take time to process the traumatic event.

"Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it," he wrote. "Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!"

Finally, the father of three encouraged Grande to sing again when she feels ready, as "music is the international language of peace."

Read the whole letter here:

It may have been unsoliciated advice, but it was exactly what needed to be said in the wake of a terrible tragedy.