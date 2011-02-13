Cyrus, Ciara, Osbourne and More at Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Party!

Ciara, Miley Cyrus, and Kelly Osbourne were just a few of the celebrities who attended legendary record producer Clive Davis's pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Osbourne attended with her mother Sharon, and the pair beelined for funnygirl Kathy Griffin once they spotted each other on the red carpet. Katy Perry, Keri Hilson, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Whitney Houston were also on the guest list, joining Janelle Monae, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Hudson who all performed at the party. See more celebrities at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party in the gallery.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Andrea Simpson