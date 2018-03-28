How Cynthia Nixon’s Sex and the City Co-Stars Really Feel About Her Entering Politics 

Cynthia Nixon made waves when she announced her plans to enter the political world by running for governor of New York, and almost immediately, fans wondered what her former co-stars thought.

Nixon starred as Miranda on the classic TV show Sex and the City alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis, and the four have had ups and downs since the series ended. While some like Davis have come forward with enthusiastic support of Nixon's governor bid, others have been quieter. Now Nixon is revealing exactly who has spoken to her since her announcement.

“I’ve spoken to all three of my co-stars and they have expressed love, support, and excitement," Nixon said in an interview with People.

HBO/Newsmakers

“I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my Sex and the City community,” she continued. “We worked on an incredible series for many years together, and my colleagues’ ongoing support for my years of activism, and now my campaign, means a lot to me.”

The next day, Parker's spokeswoman gave a statement to Page Six that oddly stopped short of an official endorsement.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid," it read.

Parker clarified after the fact that she does support Nixon and intends to vote for her. She even called for donations to her campaign on Instagram, calling Nixon "my sister on and off screen."

Nixon's former colleagues have nothing but nice things to say about her, but things aren't so warm and fuzzy between all of them. Cattrall and Parker recently had a very public feud that resulted in Cattrall accusing Parker of being cruel on Instagram.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend," she wrote.

RELATED: Cynthia Nixon Is Bringing a Little Miranda Sass to Her Run for Governor

Both Nixon and Davis seem to support Parker in the feud, but that hasn't stopped Cattrall from supporting Nixon in her governor's race.

"I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices," Cattrall wrote on Twitter.

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

At least Nixon seems to get along with everybody.