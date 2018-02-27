Cynthia Nixon Takes a Stance in the Drama Between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's volatile relationship stems back from the Sex and the City days, but as of late it’s gone to new heights. Last year, Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she had a “toxic relationship” with Parker when they co-starred on the hit TV show and added that she thought SJP “could have been nicer.”

Earlier this month, Cattrall confirmed on Instagram that her 55-year-old brother Chris had been found dead after going missing in Canada. Parker sent her condolences via an Instagram comment that read, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

But Cattrall’s response in a new 'gram reignited the flames. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time [Sarah Jessica Parker],” she wrote on Feb. 10. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she continued.

Since then, former Sex and the City cast members have publicly shown support for their former co-stars. Jason Lewis, who played one of Cattrall’s on-screen love interests, said on Feb. 21 that Parker was “just so lovely and such a consummate professional.”

“And I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them,” he added.

While their co-star Cynthia Nixon hasn’t commented on the drama, she did post a telling Instagram photo that seems to confirm whose side she is on. On Monday, she shared a new 'gram with Parker, their heads snuggled together. “Old friends ran into each other,” she wrote. “Miss you [Sarah Jessica Parker].”

While Nixon seems to have taken a side, Cattrall doesn’t seem to have bad blood with this particular co-star. Nixon shared her condolences after hearing about Cattrall’s brother’s death. “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO,” she wrote. She also seemingly called her former co-star.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Cattrall’s response to Nixon’s condolences was very different than her reply to SJP. “Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out. Love, Kim.”