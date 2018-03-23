Cynthia Nixon Is Bringing a Little Miranda Sass to Her Run for Governor

Though we may never get a Sex and the City 3, we haven’t stopped thinking about Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda since Monday, when 51-year-old actress Cynthia Nixon officially announced her candidacy for New York governor.

“New York is my home; I’ve never lived anywhere else,” she said in her announcement. Since, the actress-turned-political figure has continually made headlines, just four days into her run.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Nixon, who’s running against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has already addressed issues she plans to tackle, like the delay of New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) system under his leadership.

She got stuck on the train en route to a campaign event Tuesday, which members of her team shared on Twitter. “It should have taken 30 minutes. It’s now an hour and 10 and we are still not there,” she told AM New York.

Cynthia NIXON speaks about her no good commute to her first event: “A quintessential moment in Cuomo’s MTA” pic.twitter.com/XJVg6ysSw1 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 20, 2018

Opposing subway issues aside, Nixon is facing a wave of criticism for her lack of political experience. Christine Quinn, a former candidate for mayor of New York City, called Nixon “an unqualified lesbian” in an interview with The New York Post earlier this week.

Quinn, who is also a lesbian, later apologized for her comments, saying, “My point was never to say her sexual orientation—or anybody’s—is a negative when they’re running for office.”

Her apology did little to quell the internet frenzy surrounding her original remarks, however, and her words even inspired comedian Marie Connor to sell T-shirts stamped with “Unqualified Lesbian” ($20; teespring.com) in support of Nixon. Does “Nasty Woman” suddenly ring a bell?

Yesterday, Quinn stood by her skepticism of Nixon’s candidacy to The New York Times in columnist Frank Bruni's opinion piece, Cynthia Nixon and the Degradation of Experience. "It’s as if I decided I wanted to be an actor,” she said. “I speak in public. I get my picture taken. I need to lose a little weight, but aside from that, why can’t I do this? Because I can’t. The years I might have spent developing skills in that area, I spent developing other skills.”

I couldn't be a bigger fan of Cynthia Nixon as actor. She's brilliant. But as governor? I'm unconvinced, and I'm worried about our degradation of experience. https://t.co/rkUkTyrmKt — Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) March 22, 2018

So what’s Nixon have to say about it all? She addressed Quinn’s “unqualified lesbian” comments during a campaign event at the Stonewall Inn, a historic LGBTQ site in New York City. “I just want to say tonight that she was technically right,” Nixon said. “I don’t have my certificate from the Department of Lesbian Affairs. But in my defense, there is a lot of paperwork involved.”

Not everyone is against Nixon’s candidacy. Former Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis (Charlotte) announced her support on Instagram, writing, “I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation,” while on Twitter, Kim Cattrall (Samantha) simply said she supports “any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices." Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) has yet to comment.

David Eigenberg, who portrayed Miranda’s husband Steve on the show, is also choosing to sing her praises. “She’s incredibly smart and caring, diplomatic and brave,” he wrote on Twitter. “I truly believe she has a genuine and heartfelt desire to move towards a common good for all the people of the Great State of New York.”

Lynn Cohen, the woman who portrayed Miranda’s nanny, Magda, stands behind her as well. “I also think we need women. You look at the government now and you think, where are the women? … Women are the smartest, let’s face it,” she told The Cut.

Nixon's response to Quinn may have been hilarious, but until Friday, it was unclear if Nixon would address the fact that indeed, she’s a candidate better known as Miranda from Sex and the City than your top-choice for N.Y. governor.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

In her first interview since announcing her candidacy, she opened up to Glamour not only about what inspired her to run (“I think it’s the election of Donald Trump. I think it’s the defeat of Hillary Clinton,” she said) but also about her experience on the hit HBO show. “I love Miranda! Miranda’s great,” she said, also responding to the fact that at first, fans of the show didn’t want to be associated with the character’s brass, say-it-like-it-is personality. But that has changed with time.

“It’s such a funny thing. You know, when I started the show, I was 30 or 31. People would ask me, ‘How are you like your character?’ And I was like, ‘I am not like my character at all! I am in this long-term relationship. I am a mom—I always knew I’d be a mom. I am very domestic. I am not a confrontational person. I am, yes, smart and a career person, but those are the only two things Miranda and I have in common,’” she said. “What was fascinating to me is that when the show ended, and people would say ‘How are you like Miranda?’ I would be like, ‘I am just like her in just about every way!"

Nixon added, “She and I are so much more interwoven than we were at the beginning of the show.”

In the interview, she also moves on to discuss how she plans to be taken seriously, despite her celebrity status. “I think by just talking to people and making yourself available,” she said. “People are always surprised to see me around and about as if I am living in some cloud somewhere. They’re like, ‘Why are you on the subway?’ And I'm like, ‘Why are you on the subway? Aren’t you going somewhere? I am going somewhere too!’”

Will the “unqualified lesbian” defeat Cuomo? “I feel incredibly optimistic,” she added.