This Sex and the City Star May Soon Be the Next Governor of New York

Would you vote for Cynthia Nixon to be your governor?

In August, the actress better known for her role as strong-willed lawyer Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City than politics was thrown into the mix of candidates to run against New York state's current Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, in 2018. and now, new details prove this may actually happen.

According to NY1, Nixon has started selecting staff for her campaign against Cuomo in the Democratic primary this September. While she hasn't officially declared her candidacy, and a spokesperson said no final decisions have been made, sources say Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers (veterans of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign) are expected to be involved.

The Wall Street Journal originally reported that liberal groups are encouraging the star to run for office. Other candidates in the mix at the time were Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and former State Legislator Terry Gipson. While Nixon did not comment on the matter at the time, associates said she was considering the job, according to the WSJ.

So just how out of left field is her candidacy? The 51-year-old star has been outspoken about social issues in the past. In her 2017 Tony Award acceptance speech in June, she used the platform to thank politically active citizens.

“It is a privilege to appear in Lillian Hellman’s eerily prescient play, at this specific moment in history. Eighty years ago, she wrote, ‘There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it, and other people who just stand around and watch them do it,’" she said.

"My love, my gratitude and my undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them do it. Thank you,” she continued.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker's Mom Looks Oddly Similar to Audrey Hepburn

Billy Easton, director of the Alliance for Quality Education, noted to the WSJ that Nixon is "an out-of-the-box candidate with progressive credentials who would excite people."

What would Carrie, Charlotte, and Samantha think?