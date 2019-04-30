Cynthia Nixon Reveals "One of the Hardest Things" for Her to Handle About Sex and the City

If Sex and the City were on the air today, it would have to look very different (maybe swap out a couple of those Cosmos for green juices?), and alum Cynthia Nixon is the first to admit it.

Nixon, who’s back on the big screen for the first time since her gubernatorial run, is doing the rounds for Sonejuhi Sinha’s Stray Dolls at Tribeca Film Festival and spoke with IndieWire about the aspects of the seminal HBO series in need of an update.

“Well, I certainly think we would not have all been white, God forbid,” Nixon said of a modern SATC. “One of the hardest things for me — it was at the time, too — is looking back and seeing how much of it centered around money, right? And how, Steve, my [character’s] husband, was like the closest we got to a working class guy, you know? Never mind a working class woman, right?”

“Also, I think we wouldn’t all look like that,” she continued. “In terms of like, the perfection factor. In terms of always looking so incredible. And I know that’s the fantasy element, and in terms of the show that was important. But I think there’s a lot of ways that people can be visually compelling without looking — quote unquote — perfect.”

Unrealistic “perfection” aside, Nixon sees the series as undoubtedly feminist.

“There was so much debate when [Sex and the City] came out about whether it was a feminist show or not, which I always thought was stupid — of course it’s a feminist show. But I think it has a lot of the failings of the feminist movement in it. In that it’s like white, moneyed ladies who are fighting for their empowerment. In a bit of a bubble.”

Nixon’s co-star and real-life pal Kristin Davis had similar qualms about the series, telling InStyle in 2018, “We could really deal with some different topics and possibly deal with some things with a little more enlightenment. For instance, trans rights. We could handle that so much better, obviously, than we did. We could handle racial issues so much better. We’re living in a different time, there are different kinds of conversations happening around us at all times. And we could really tackle that, which would be amazing. There’s so many things that we could handle differently, but I think the structure and the characters would be the same.”

Well, this imagined modern SATC may just come to fruition. Last month it was reported that Candace Bushnell, the author whose namesake novel inspired the series, was adapting her upcoming book, Is There Still Sex in the City? for TV audiences. It’s unclear whether any of the original cast or characters will appear in the Paramount TV series, but it does focus on 50-something women living in N.Y.C. and the countryside, suggesting it involves the same generation as the original series. Cheers.