Cynthia Erivo Looks Enchanting as the Blue Fairy in Disney's New Live-Action 'Pinocchio'

And Tom Hanks is Geppetto, of course.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on August 24, 2022
Cynthia Erivo Blue Fairy
Photo: Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises

After teasing fans with images of the upcoming live-action remake of Pinocchio, Disney finally shared a trailer for the film and gave viewers a first look at Cynthia Erivo, who plays the Blue Fairy, one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the entire Disney universe.

While many fans are familiar with the original 1940 animated classic, Disney's new reimagining adds live-action actors to a CGI Pinocchio to tell the classic tale of a puppet that just wants to be a real boy. In addition to Erivo's Blue Fairy — she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "When You Wish Upon a Star" in the clip — the trailer shows Tom Hanks's Geppetto and the titular Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, as well as Keegan-Michael Key lending his voice to Honest John. Lorraine Bracco will voice a new character, Sofia the seagull.

Jiminy Cricket is voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Luke Evans, who is no stranger to Disney remakes with his role as Gaston in Beauty & the Beast, plays the Coachman. Pinocchio premieres on Sept. 8 as part of Disney+ Day, a celebration of all things Disney on the streaming platform.

Deadline reports that Pinocchio will include new songs composed by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

Netflix is also releasing a version of the beloved Italian fairy tale from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. Their version will be a stop-motion film and premiere in Nov. And while there have been few details released about that Pinocchio, with a pedigree like that, it's going to be just a bit different from anything coming from Disney.

