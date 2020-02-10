Cynthia Erivo has had one hell of a year.

After her 2019 performance in Harriet, you could say the actress earned her stripes in Hollywood. From that role alone, the 33-year-old racked up BAFTA, SAG, as well as Golden Globe nominations — and tonight, she was also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Erivo has set each red carpet she's walked on ablaze with her looks, but the star took it to a new level at tonight's Academy Awards.

While the rest of us were left speechless by Erivo's Old Hollywood glam tonight, makeup artist Terrell Mullin came up with a word to describe her finished look: "gorgeous." Of course, we'd have to agree.

Find out how Mullin, along with hairstylist Coree Moreno, created the actress' unforgettable look, ahead.

