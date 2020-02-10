Cynthia Erivo's Glam Squad Made a Target Run to Create Her Oscars Look
Cynthia Erivo has had one hell of a year.
After her 2019 performance in Harriet, you could say the actress earned her stripes in Hollywood. From that role alone, the 33-year-old racked up BAFTA, SAG, as well as Golden Globe nominations — and tonight, she was also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.
Erivo has set each red carpet she's walked on ablaze with her looks, but the star took it to a new level at tonight's Academy Awards.
While the rest of us were left speechless by Erivo's Old Hollywood glam tonight, makeup artist Terrell Mullin came up with a word to describe her finished look: "gorgeous." Of course, we'd have to agree.
Find out how Mullin, along with hairstylist Coree Moreno, created the actress' unforgettable look, ahead.
VIDEO: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet Arrivals
Short Hair, Do Care
Moreno used Dove's new Amplified Textures collection, which is available at Target, to make Erivo's short cut glimmer — quite literally. "[I mixed] Dove Amplified Textures Finishing Gel with a teaspoon of silver glitter to add a pop of glitz and glam to complement Cynthia's gown," he exclusively tells InStyle. "The products were moldable, which allowed us to create a sleek texture and unbelievable shapes without the flakey finish."
Hello, Luxe
Mullin opted to create Erivo's smoky glam using the Armani Beauty collection.
That Base
The makeup artist prepped the actress' skin using the brand's Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, followed by Luminous Silk Foundation. "I went in with the foundation in 11.5 around the outline of her face, under her T-zone I used 8.5," he shares with us. "Cynthia has a two-toned structure to her face and I love that."
Mullin opted for Armani's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Brown Volcano for the base of the star's bold eyes.
Lush Lashes
The makeup artist finished up Erivo's sultry chocolate eyes using Armani's Eyes to Kill Quattro. He gave her fluttery lashes using the collection's mascara.
A Family Affair
"Tonight's look was simply a fairytale moment," Moreno says. "I was inspired by the gown and the way it sparkles and the contrast of her chocolate, smoky makeup."
We're sure Mullin, and stylist Jason Bolden, agree.
The Final Look
Erivo was the belle of the ball as she glimmered in her custom Versace Atelier gown — and not a single hair, or lash, was out of place.