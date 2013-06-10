Cyndi Lauper at the 2013 Tony Awards: "I Feel Like Dorothy in My Goofy Red Kinky Boots"

Everybody say yeah for Kinky Boots! The musical Cyndi Lauper penned the music and lyrics for—a story about two unlikely friends who come together to save a shoe factory by producing drag queen-friendly kinky boots—won six Tonys at the 2013 Tony Awards last night (it was nominated for 13). It was a big moment for Lauper, who was taken over by emotion and gratitude starting on the red carpet, through to her acceptance speech for Best Original Score, to when she crashed in the Paramount Hotel Winners' Room (shown above). "It’s wild, isn’t it?" she said before heading into Radio City Music Hall for the big night. "I was so fortunate to be welcomed by Harvey [Fierstein, who wrote the book] and everyone. I felt like Dorothy a little bit, you know? Like in my goofy red kinky boots." And the Queens-born singer said, like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, there's no place like being home in New York. "[Broadway has] really taken me in. It is a very warm and welcoming community. I feel humbled by it in a lot of ways because they work really, really hard. I’m not shy to hard work." Her hard work paid off! Scroll down to watch a clip from Kinky Boots, with lead actor Stark Sands and the cast performing the hit song, "Everybody Say Yeah."

