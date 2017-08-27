All The Cutest #NationalDogDay Pics From Your Favorite Celebs

If there's one thing we have in common with celebrities, it's that we're all obsessed with our dogs. Yesterday was National Dog Day, and chances are your Instagram feed was a wonderland of too-cute puppy pics, both from your friends and your favorite stars.
Because there's no such thing as too many dog pictures, we've rounded up some of the best celebrity #NationalDogDay posts for you to fawn over. From Hilary Swank (above) to Paris Hilton, these celebs sure do love their four-legged friends!
Nina Dobrev
The Vampire Diaries star got covered in doggie kisses for the special holiday.
Ellen Degeneres
The host of The Ellen Show treated her pups to a hike.
Carrie Underwood
The country singer shared a sweet picture of her dogs in bed, encouraging her fans to always adopt.
Elle Fanning
Fanning's pup was more than happy to serve as a pillow for his mom.
Mariah Carey
The pop diva posted a throwback to her "Honey" music video and its iconic doggie star.
Ryan Seacrest
Seacrest and his canine companion hit the trail for National Dog Day.
Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens shared some too-cute sentiments for her dog, writing, "I can't imagine my life without my little one."
Paris Hilton
Notorious dog aficionado Paris Hilton posted a comprehensive slideshow of herself with pups.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Gellar gave special shout-outs to all the dogs she's had over the years, and they're all just so cute!
It doesn't matter whether you're a celeb or not—dogs truly make the best friends!