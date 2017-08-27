All The Cutest #NationalDogDay Pics From Your Favorite Celebs

hilaryswank / Instagram

If there's one thing we have in common with celebrities, it's that we're all obsessed with our dogs. Yesterday was National Dog Day, and chances are your Instagram feed was a wonderland of too-cute puppy pics, both from your friends and your favorite stars.

Because there's no such thing as too many dog pictures, we've rounded up some of the best celebrity #NationalDogDay posts for you to fawn over. From Hilary Swank (above) to Paris Hilton, these celebs sure do love their four-legged friends!

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star got covered in doggie kisses for the special holiday.

Sweaty kisses are always in order. Right, @mrs.maverick? 🐶 #NationalDogDay #LesMills #ShareYourStrength #ReebokAmbassador @ReebokWomen @LesMillsTribe A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Ellen Degeneres

The host of The Ellen Show treated her pups to a hike.

Happy #DogDay! I’m celebrating with these three. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Carrie Underwood

The country singer shared a sweet picture of her dogs in bed, encouraging her fans to always adopt.

In honor of #NationalDogDay here are my little fur bundles of joy, Ace and Penny...they are naughty and crazy and noisy, but I love 'em! #AdoptDontShop #rescuedog A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Elle Fanning

Fanning's pup was more than happy to serve as a pillow for his mom.

#nationaldogday I miss your fluffy cuddles #lewellen A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Mariah Carey

The pop diva posted a throwback to her "Honey" music video and its iconic doggie star.

Happy #Honey anniversary and happy #NationalDogDay! Here is my infamous Jack Russell Terrier Jack and myself in the Honey video 💖🦋🐶🦋🐶🦋💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest and his canine companion hit the trail for National Dog Day.

Happy #nationaldogday to my BFF! A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens shared some too-cute sentiments for her dog, writing, "I can't imagine my life without my little one."

HAPPY NATIONAL DOG DAY!!! I can't imagine my life without my little one. It breaks my heart that people in this world torture pups. It's got to end. #stopyulin A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Paris Hilton

Notorious dog aficionado Paris Hilton posted a comprehensive slideshow of herself with pups.

Happy #NationalDogDay to all my @HiltonPets! Love my babies so much! 😍 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar gave special shout-outs to all the dogs she's had over the years, and they're all just so cute!

It doesn't matter whether you're a celeb or not—dogs truly make the best friends!