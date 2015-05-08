Cutest Couple Ever: See Birthday Girl Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas's Sweetest Instagram Photos

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Too sexy, beautiful. When it comes to Olivia Culpo, boyfriend Nick Jonas hit the right notes in describing the former Miss Universe in his no.1 single "Jealous." Culpo, who celebrates her 23rd birthday today, has regularly stunned on the red carpet alongside her leading man through the years, documenting the pair's dates and capturing candid moments on her Instagram. In honor of the gorgeous star's birthday, we’re looking back at 12 of the couple’s sweetest snapshots.
