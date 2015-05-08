Cutest Couple Ever: See Birthday Girl Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas's Sweetest Instagram Photos

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Grace Gavilanes
May 08, 2015 @ 7:15 am

Too sexy, beautiful. When it comes to Olivia Culpo, boyfriend Nick Jonas hit the right notes in describing the former Miss Universe in his no.1 single "Jealous." Culpo, who celebrates her 23rd birthday today, has regularly stunned on the red carpet alongside her leading man through the years, documenting the pair's dates and capturing candid moments on her Instagram. In honor of the gorgeous star's birthday, we’re looking back at 12 of the couple’s sweetest snapshots.

Hungry @nickjonas ??? #giantdoughnut #sharingiscaring #maybe

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Let's play ball @nickjonas 💪⚾️❤️

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Steppin' out with my baby ❤️💋🎶 @nickjonas

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Everyday is Valentines Day ❤️💙 @nickjonas

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Bae ❤️

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

HAPPPPPPYYYYY BIRRRTHHHDAY NICK!!!!!! @nickjonas ❤️💋❤️

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

📷

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Best birthday ever! Thank you all for making it so special #22herewecome

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

🌹

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

The mountains are calling...

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

HAPPY HOLIDAYS ✌️ #wheredidyougetyoursweater

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

"To the person who puts a smile on my face every day"....1 hour until show time :) #missuniverse

A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

