17 Super Cute Celebrity Dads on Instagram

Instagram/joshduhamel
Jennifer Davis
Jun 20, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

If Instagram has done anything for our lives, it's proven that there are a lot of adorable, doting dads in Hollywood. With Father's Day tomorrow, we've rounded up a list of our favorite Instagram-happy dads who never shy away from posting sweet shots of their tots. From Josh Duhamel's game-time photos with son Axl to new papas Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake showing off their babies, there's a lot of cuteness to go around. Scroll down to see the 17 fathers who not only illicit awws but make us double-tap, too. 

Channing Tatum: 

Another year of love and light..couldn't ask for anything more. Thanks everyone for the anniversary wishes!

A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

David Beckham:

Harpers not the only princess in the house 👸

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka: 

Happy Easter from the Burtka-Harris bunnies and one lil' chick!

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Chris Pratt: 

Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing. #CanIGetAHashtag Proverbs 22:6

A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Cash Warren:

"Ok Dad, you got your picture now can I get that toy you promised me?" "Nope" Parenting is so fun!

A photo posted by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on

Ryan Reynolds:

Thumb wrestling isn't always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one.

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Josh Duhamel: 

Mom thinks I'm rooting for the Dolphins. Let's let her keep thinking that...#SkolVikings

A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

Joel Madden: 

My inspiration will always be you

A photo posted by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on

Usher: 

Usher 🏀

A photo posted by Usher (@howuseeit) on

Justin TImberlake: 

The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR

A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Mike Fisher: 

Me and my little man #lifeisgood

A photo posted by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

Jimmy Fallon: 

Franny Fallon wishes you a happy Tuesday!

A photo posted by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Mark Ruffalo: 

On the way to the MTVMovie Awards with Bella Noche. I hope she forgives me for biting her style.

A photo posted by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:

Vin Diesel: 

PURE LOVE Have a blessed holiday weekend.

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Kevin Hart: 

#ElevatorChroniclesWithMyBestFriends #Harts #StuntingLikeTheirDaddy #FreshToDeath

A photo posted by kevinhart4real (@kevinhart4real) on

