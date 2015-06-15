From Cuffs to Scrunchies: The Cutest Accessory Trends for Your Summer Ponytail 

Let's be real, the amount of time we spend doing our hair during the summer becomes irrelevant the moment we step outside (hello, frizz). That’s why we're turning to the trusty ponytail, an easy go-to that will never go out of style. Below, we've rounded up some of the cutest accessories to accent your pulled-back look. We're talking everything from scrunchies (yes, this '80s and '90s trend is back) to bedazzled hair ties. Whether you're looking to achieve a super-sleek Kim Kardashian-inspired pony or a more effortless take, our picks will complement your favorite ponytail.

Barrettes

Clipping the hair back with a chic barrette at the nape of your neck will leave you with an elegant low ponytail. The best part: When you want to change-up your look, barrettes also work for creating a half-up, half-down look.

Spectra pearl barrette, $88; anthropologie.com.

Anthropologie tortoiseshell barrette, $18; anthropologie.com.

Colette Malouf barrette, $50; anthropologie.com.

Hair Ties

To keep strands off your neck and out of your face comfortably, opt for a hair tie. To avoid the indent mark that most ties leave in your hair, wrap yours looser than normal or go for a knotted version instead.

Urban Outfitters bow elastic, $16; urbanoutfitters.com.

Goody beaded elastic set, $4; amazon.com.

Deepa Gurnami tasseled elastic, $26; anthropologie.com.

Anthropologie elastic set, $15; anthropologie.com.

Cuffs

Not only are cuffs a step-up from the casual ponytail, they're the perfect way to hide a simple black hair tie. Bonus: They create a bold look that's perfect for a night out or a day at the office.

Urban Outfitters leather ponytail cuff, $12; urbanoutfitters.com.

L. Erikson enamel ponytail cuff, $14; nordstrom.com.

Scrunchies

Among our favorite retro trends, scrunchies create a casual, simple ponytail (both high or to the side), ideal for a day at the beach or pool.

Days of the Week scrunchie set, $12; urbanoutfitters.com.

