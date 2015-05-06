Cuteness Alert! See David Beckham’s Makeover Courtesy of His Daughter, Harper

Just when you thought David Beckham couldn't get any cuter, he does. His daughter, Harper Beckham, decided to give daddy a post-birthday hair makeover and the results are so precious we can hardly take it.

Beckham's little girl is quickly proving she knows a thing or two about having fabulous hair. Just a few weeks ago we spotted the 3-year-old sitting in the front row at Burberry's London in Los Angeles event with enviable tresses, and now it appears that she's sharing her expertise with her father.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham Reveal Why Their Kids Are Always So Impeccably Dressed

Someone is trying to make daddy feel pretty today after a heavy night A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 4, 2015 at 3:17am PDT

The handsome soccer star shared a snap (above) of the makeover Harper gave him on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Someone is trying to make daddy feel pretty today after a heavy night." The floral headband and bows are definitely cute additions, but honestly Mr. Beckham would look good in anything.

PHOTOS: 15 Photos of David Beckham Looking Hot