Cute Workout Clothes (Really!)

Fulfill your New Year's resolution to get or stay in shape without looking sloppy: Nix baggy Ts and sweatpants in favor of sleek pieces that complement your figure (like Ashley Greene's) and won't get in the way while biking or squatting. Look for perspiration-wicking poly or Lycra blends—dewy you is OK; drenched you, not so much. Click ahead for some of our favorite new stylish fitness clothes.

