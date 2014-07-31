Cute Couple Style Alert: Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson Step Out in Matching Hats

The couple that dresses together stays together! Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson were seen out and about on Thursday morning wearing adorable matching straw fedoras. The pair looked happy and relaxed as they left the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

Kruger and Jackson even coordinated the rest of their outfits a bit, both opting for relaxed denim ensembles and cool shades. Kruger paired her topper with Levi's shorts, a graphic tee, black ballet flats, a black handbag, and aviator sunglasses, while Jackson went for denim on denim.

If you love this stylish duo's hats, we've got more where that came from! Get inspired by 12 celebs wearing chic summer hats in our gallery.