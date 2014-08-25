Cute as Can Be! Recreate Blue Ivy's Adorable Outfit from the MTV VMAs With These Sparkly Picks

Blue Ivy Carter has inherited more than her mom's dance moves—she is growing up to become quite the mini fashion icon herself! In what will go down in history as Blue Ivy's first-ever major fashion moment, the two-year-old nearly upstaged Beyoncé at last night's 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in head-to-toe metallics. After Beyoncé's amazing performance, hubby Jay Z and Blue Ivy joined her on stage to present her the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The wee fashionista stole the spotlight in a sweet (yet glam) metallic gold Bonpoint dress, impeccably styled with a sequined hair bow and gilded Kenneth Cole ballet flats. Designed by Bonpoint, a Parisian couture studio that prides itself on beautifully crafted one-of-a-kind childrenswear, the dress is considered "a Bonpoint classic."

Since it's a design from last season (spring/summer 2014)—and how refreshingly so—Blue Ivy's dress is no longer available for sale. But fear not—recreate the look for your little one with our five sparkle-saturated looks below (one of them is even a Bonpoint original):

The Children’s Place headband, $5; childrensplace.com. Stella McCartney Kids dress, $108; luisaviaroma.com. Zara flats, $50; zara.com.

Atsuyo et Akiko hairclip, $16; sweetwilliamltd.com. Tutu Du Monde dress, $129; tutudumonde.com. Bloch flats, $80; bloch.com.

Tutu De Monde headband, $59; tutudumonde.com. I Love Gorgeous dress, $108; ilovegorgeous.com. Gap flats, $30; gap.com.

Tutu Du Monde hairclip, $15; chickypopshop.com. Baby CZ dress, $148; saksfifthavenue.com.Old Navy flats, $17; oldnavy.com.

Tutu Du Monde hairclip, $23; poppyscloset.com. Bonpoint dress, $340; bonpoint.com. Caramel Baby & Child flats, $209; caramel-shop.co.uk.

—Market by Violet Gaynor