Customize Your Own Burberry Trench!

There's never been a better time to invest in a Burberry trench coat. The brand is introducing an online bespoke service early next year, WWD explains, that will allow shoppers to customize the iconic coats to their individual likings with studs, monograms, color combos, etc. So you can mimic Rachel Bilson's, Blake Lively's, or Kate Bosworth's Burberry picks—or simply dream a design on your own! In fact, Burberry's Chief Creative Director Christopher Bailey explains, "there will be more than 12 million options." That should satisfy even the most selective of customers!