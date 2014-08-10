Customize Your iPhone Case Like Alessandra Ambrosio!

So nice she got her iPhone cases personalized twice!

Alessandra Ambrosio looked to Minnie & Emma Correspondence, a brand that specializes in customizable (not to mention, adorable!) stationery and tech cases, to stamp her name and initials across two cases.

Several weeks ago, the supermodel encased her cell with a black minimalist monogrammed cover that boasted just a pair of "A"s in stark white Copperplate Gothic typeface. A few days later, her iPhone got a makeover with another unique front, this time in navy-and-white Breton stripes with her name "Alessandra" scrawled in girly pink cursive.

In today's tech-savvy world, your cell is practically an extension of yourself. Take Ambrosio's lead and get expressive with a personalized cover. If you want to sport the same styles as Ambrosio, pick up the Black & White Initial Case and the French Shirt Case, each are $59, at minnieandemma.com. Or, go your own way with a different one—the brand currently has 78 styles!

