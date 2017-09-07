Get Ready: Cushnie et Ochs Debuts Shoes Designed for the Empowered Woman

You know what goes great with clothes? Hint: The answer is shoes—and Cushnie et Ochs designers, Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs, definitely agree. So much so that they’re launching their first-ever collection of footwear, complete with the signature sexy-meets-refined Cushnie et Ochs aesthetic. (I mean, finally, am I right?)

Described by Cushnie as “[having] a very clean aesthetic, very architectural, and very sleek and sexy,” the collection is set to debut at New York Fashion Week along with the Cushnie et Ochs spring/summer 2018 ready-to-wear collection this Friday, September 8. InStyle caught up with the designers to hear more about the footwear launch—and of course, we learned it’s more than just another line-up of shoes, mind you. It’s a full look. It’s completion.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

“I mean, we’re women,” Ochs shared with InStyle. “We’re here designing clothing. Shoes have never been far from our minds. I think naturally, as women, when we're designing, you imagine an entire look from beauty down to your toes. So… you always have something in mind. It was just a little bit frustrating that we didn't have our own shoes. But now having this ability [to offer footwear] really finally completes the look for our girl.”

Courtesy of Cushnie et Ochs

And speaking of their girl, Ochs elaborated, “The upcoming [ready-to-wear] collection is based on Frida [Kahlo]—you know, a strong, powerful female figure who’s kind of always in our wheelhouse… [The woman they’ve designed for is] an empowered woman. She definitely is self-assured, unapologetic, definitely comfortable in her own skin, and in a way, wants to have it all.”

RELATED: 25+ Things NYFW Designers Were Inspired by This Season

And might we add: Cushnie et Ochs not only caters to women who want to have it all; they’re also trying to make that happen. “It was very important to us that we debut our footwear collection within the opening-designer price point, while still maintaining the highest level of quality, and producing the collection in Italy. With the majority of the collection falling within a range of $625 and $895, we feel this collection strikes that perfect balance."

Courtesy of Cushnie et Ochs

On the wearability of the shoes, Cushnie shared, “Comfort was something that was very important to us. We have spent many a time complaining about shoes in the past. So that was something we really wanted to focus on. We really didn't want to produce shoes that Michelle and I could not wear or felt we couldn't wear.”

Ochs added, “Sometimes [with other shoes] you're wearing it and you're like, 'Did anyone put this on before? I know down to the minute how long I can be in some shoes. Like, that's a two-hour shoe. That's got an hour time limit.”

Courtesy of Cushnie et Ochs

RELATED: 5 New York Fashion Week Events You Can Actually Attend

The Cushnie et Ochs Spring 2018 footwear collection will be available online and in stores starting January 15, 2018. Keep tabs on the launch and watch the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show live at cushnieetochs.com.