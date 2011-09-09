Curve Opens New Store in San Francisco

San Francisco is getting curvier! The celebrity-favorite Curve store just opened its fourth outpost in the techcentric metropolis, with owner Nevena Borissova bringing labels like Balmain, Thierry Mugler, Christopher Kane, Alexander McQueen, and Viktor & Rolf to shoppers. “People in San Francisco are really sophisticated and fun,” Borissova (inset) told InStyle.com. “I’m happy to bring them a new brick-and-mortar store. We have a very strong look, and I think people feel it and they trust us that we know what we’re doing.” To prove it, each employee in the store is a trained stylist, at the ready to dole out advice. "When you walk in, you'll understand right away that we live and breathe fashion and we have an opinion."

Check out the new store at 2360 Fillmore Street in the Pacific Heights section of San Francisco. Visit ShopCurve.com or call 415-885-4200 for more information.

