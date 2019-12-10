Cuba Gooding Jr. Has Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 7 More Women

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven more women, bringing the number of his accusers to 22.

According to New York Times, newly available court documents state that an additional seven women have accused the actor of making unwanted sexual contact, ranging from non-consensual kissing to aggressive touching. The allegations were filed as part of his ongoing groping case.

Gooding has been charged with groping three of the women at Manhattan restaurants and nightclubs in 2018 and 2019. The other 19 women have accused him of unwanted contact that occurred in other states; those accusations have not resulted in charges.

One woman claimed she met the actor at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009 in Park City, Utah, during which he invited her to concert and attempted to kiss her in a secluded hallway when she tried to leave. He then allegedly placed his hands on her butt and pushed onto her crotch so forcefully that her tights ripped.

According to court papers obtained by Page Six, he groped a woman in Atlanta in 2011, and when she confronted him, said something to the effect of: "I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you."

Gooding has maintained his innocence. He pleaded not guilty to formal charges relating to three reported incidents, each of which resulted in misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse. His lawyer, Mark J. Heller, has previously said the actor denied any wrongdoing, and said that when a celebrity is charged, people often "come out of the woodwork with allegations that are all over the place and, for the most part, aren’t provable."

Prosecutors wrote in the papers that "Defendant’s past behavior shows that he routinely approaches women while at bars or nightclubs with whom he has had limited or no prior interaction, and touches them inappropriately."

The Times reports that prosecutors are seeking permission from a judge to admit the 19 women as witnesses against Gooding to help show a "pattern of behavior." On Jan. 22, a judge will decide whether to admit the additional witnesses.