Crystals, Stones, Pearls, Oh My! See All the Bold Beadwork from the Emmy Awards

There are no subtleties here. The stars of Hollywood embraced the bold and the beautiful at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in creations heavily embellished with stones, crystals, and more.

Mad Men star Jessica Pare kept it modest on the bottom, but playful on top. Her strapless silk crepe Lanvin creation boasted a black bead-embroidered bodice sprinkled with golden specks. A brilliant diamond Fred Leighton pendant and Christian Louboutin peep-toes rounded out her look. Gwen Stefani, though, went all out. She wore a blinding Atelier Versace separates made entirely of Swarovski-crystal-studded mesh that she promptly declared on the red carpet weighed about "100 pounds."

And last but not least, our stunning September cover girl Julia Roberts defied the norm and stood out in a midnight blue Elie Saab haute couture design embroidered with stones and pearls and a peplum waist encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

