Is Cruz Beckham the Next Justin Bieber? Victoria Beckham's Latest Snap Makes the Case

It's no secret that the members of the Beckham family are huge fans of Justin Bieber, but could David and Victoria's youngest son be following in his musical footsteps?

The proud mom took to Instagram today to share a snap of her 11-year-old boy playing guitar, and it's too cute for words. In the photo, Cruz wears a red hoodie, black skinny jeans, cool Nike kicks, and a black baseball hat as he sits in a chair and strums on the strings.

"My babies turn X Kisses from Hollywood XVB," the stylish Brit captioned the adorable picture of her child.

But this isn't the first time that the famous parents have shown off their son's musical talents on social media. Back in August David posted a video of Cruz demonstrating his killer dance moves by grooving along to Ginuwine's '90s R&B hit "Pony," and earlier this year he 'grammed a clip of the pre-teen singing an amazing rendition of "Cups" from the movie Pitch Perfect.

We think it's safe to say that music is definitely in Cruz's future.