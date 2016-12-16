Cruz Beckham and His Famous Siblings Get Festive in His Holiday Music Video

Gang's all here!

Cruz Beckham released the music video for his first song "If Everyday Was Christmas," and it's even more festive than we could have hoped. There's falling snow, tons of red and green glitter, and twinkling lights that perfectly complement the 11-year-old's young Justin Bieber-esque vocals.

But Cruz isn't the only member of his famous family featured in the clip. His three siblings—17-year-old Brooklyn, 14-year-old Romeo, and 5-year-old Harper—all make appearances as they goof off around London together in their brother's video debut. The only ones missing? The group's dad and mom, David and Victoria Beckham.

All proceeds from the song go to Global's Make Some Noise Foundation, a British organization that works to support small charities across the United Kingdom that help young people who are living with illnesses or disabilities.

Is Cruz a popstar-in-the-making? Watch the festive music video for "If Everyday Was Christmas" above and decide for yourself.