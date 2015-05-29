Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Sarah Michelle Gellar Had an Amazing Cruel Intentions Reunion

Kathryn, Cecile, and Annette are back! Last night Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Selma Blair had a mini Cruel Intentions reunion and it was everything fans of the movie could've ever hoped for. The actresses, who all starred in the 1999 teen remake of Les Liasons Dangereuses, attended a showing of Cruel Intentions the Musical and had some fun in the process. "Best girls night of the year!!! #cruelintentions," Witherspoon captioned a photo of the trio outside the Rockwell Table and Stage in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood.

Blair also got in on the action with a fun snap.

#cruelintentionsthemusical @reesewitherspoon @sarahmgellar together again. A photo posted by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on May 28, 2015 at 11:10pm PDT

Earlier that day, she posted a #ThrowbackThursday photo of herself on the set of the 16-year-old film with director Rober Kumble.

#tbt To the day of #secretsociety dance on set of #cruelintentions. And a very happy birthday to the man who made that movie, one of my favorite people, #rogerkumble. 🎂🎂 A photo posted by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on May 28, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

But nothing topped the moment when Blair and Gellar decided to reenact their famous kiss from the film, which earned them the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss in 2000. A cast member from the show posted the photo of the kiss on his Instagram account:

What a fun night!

