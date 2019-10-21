Here's the First Look at Camilla Parker Bowles's Portrayal on the Crown

After, like, a Queen Elizabeth’s reign-length of waiting, season 3 of Netflix’s The Crown is (almost) here.

The ultra-dramatic new trailer features all your royal faves (well, the ‘70s-era ones, at least) and the A-listers who play them — Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret take centerstage. As with the show’s previous two seasons, focus is given to both the political and personal dramas affecting the royal family. And as the series ventures deeper into Prince Charles’s past (he played a relatively small role in the first two seasons), this will come to include the royal’s then-forbidden love, Camilla Parker Bowles.

In our first glimpse of the future Duchess of Cornwall, a young Camilla (played by Emerald Fennell) pouts glamorously at the edge of a bathtub, cigarette in hand.

Image zoom Netflix

Bathtubs are big this season, and it’s truly a blessing.

RELATED: The First Glimpse of Princess Diana on The Crown Is Here

As Charles’s affair with Camilla plays out onscreen, Princess Diana, whom Charles wed in 1981, waits in the wings. The late princess (portrayed by Emma Corrin) will appear on the show in season 4.