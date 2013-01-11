Critics' Choice Movie Awards Style Moment: Jennifer Lawrence's Chopard Jewelry

The biggest bling always comes out during awards season! Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence’s Chopard jewels during last night’s 18th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. The star—who took home the Best Actress in a Comedy for Silver Linings Playbook and Best Actress in an Action Movie for The Hunger Games awards—accessorized her Prabal Gurung gown with 38 carats of diamonds (chandelier earrings were 19, asscher-cut line bracelet was 16, and a cocktail ring was 3). Stunning, don't you think?

Plus, see Jennifer and the rest of stars at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards!

