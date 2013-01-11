Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2013: All the Fashion Details!

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa.com; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jason Merritt/Getty; JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com
The 18th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards were doled out in sunny Santa Monica last night, and the stars arrived in bold looks with shimmering details! Jennifer Lawrence showed off her figure in a raven Prabal Gurung gown, Marion Cotillard chose a black lace Zuhair Murad design with floral appliques, Jessica Chastain picked a cherry Prada dress, and Anne Hathaway shined in a minimalistic gold Oscar de la Renta column. But they're not the only stars who brightened up the red carpet! Click through our gallery to see what everyone wore.
— Jennifer Davis, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf