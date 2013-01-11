Critics' Choice Awards 2013: Jason Wu Approved Jaime King's Look

Jaime King’s close relationship with Jason Wu comes in handy during awards season! At last night’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, she wore a look from the designer’s new pre-fall collection, which he debuted a month ago. “I saw the look and freaked out and called him and said I had to have it,” the Hart of Dixie star told InStyle.com. “We talked on the phone about what we should do for hair and make-up. We went for a whole Jerry Hall vibe. I sent him approval pictures on the way here!” Does she always pow-wow with her pal for advice? “Absolutely!” she said. “I feel like you have to honor their vision and what they do. You can do your own twist as well, but I love designers so much that I like having that close relationship with them and wearing their clothes as they intend.” What a great partnership!

— Lindzi Scharf