Cristiano Ronaldo and His Girlfriend Are Expecting a Baby

Isabel Jones
Jul 18, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Congratulations are in order! Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is about to become a dad—for the fourth time!

Ronaldo’s 7-year-old son Cristinano Ronaldo Jr. became a brother last month when the athlete welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.

Now, just weeks following the twins’ birth announcement, Ronaldo is expecting yet another bundle of joy.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news with El Mundo on Tuesday after his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodríguez, fueled pregnancy rumors in a family photo Ronaldo posted last week (she’s third from the left, carrying one of the twins—and boasting a noticeable baby bump!).

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 23, made their relationship public in late 2016 and have featured prominently on each another’s Instagram pages in the months since.

Congrats, Cristiano and Georgina!

